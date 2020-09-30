7 shot at funeral home near Fond du Lac and Townsend in Milwaukee

Seven people were shot at a funeral home near Fond du Lac Avenue and Townsend Street Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 30. Their ages range from 24-48.

All of the victims, men and women, were taken to the hospital in stable condition, police said.

There was a funeral taking place at Serenity Funeral Home for a Milwaukee homicide victim when the shooting happened around 12:45 p.m., according to police.

The shooter has not been identified. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation. Acting Milwaukee Police Chief Michael Brunson was asked during a news conference at the scene whether the shooting was related to the funeral, and he said police are looking into that possibility.

"Our prayers are with the victims and their family members during this terrible time," said Acting Chief Brunson. "This is an untenable situation. This brazen act that was done in broad daylight is just unacceptable in our city, and we're working feverishly to identify who committed this act."

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said that person fired from a vehicle as a group was about to head inside the funeral home.

“It’s an example of the insanity we are seeing with the amount of guns, particularly illegal guns we are seeing in the City of Milwaukee," he said. "The insanity of people solving their problems with guns -- it is just completely insane, and we are seeing way too much of that in the community this year."

The mayor noted a "dramatic increase" in Milwaukee's homicide rate this year, calling it "unacceptable," adding that it's occurring at a time when "our budgets are very, very stressed." He said the city faced serious budget issues heading into 2020, and then COVID-19 hit.

"We have a lot of work to do," the mayor said.

Wednesday's shooting happened just over a week after the Milwaukee County medical examiner said the county is on track to surpass 200 homicides in 2020 -- something that's never happened before.

Anyone with information on Wednesday's shooting incident was asked to please contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crimestoppers at 414-224-TIPS.