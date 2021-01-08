6 Packers named to All-Pro team, 4 first-team

Should come as no surprise, the NFC North-winning Green Bay Packers produced six All-Pro players in the 2020 season.

On Friday, Quarterback Aaron Rodgers﻿, receiver Davante Adams, tackle David Bakhtiari and center Corey Linsley were voted first-team All-Pro, selected by a national panel of 50 media members.

Linebacker Za'Darius Smith and cornerback Jaire Alexander were also named second-team All-Pro.

This is the first time since 1967 four Packers have made the All-Pro first team, according to a release from the Green Bay Packers Friday, Jan. 8.

Overwhelming support came through for the 37-year-old QB Rodgers who garnered 46 first-place votes out of 50. Kansas City Chief's Patrick Mahomes and Buffalo Bill's Josh Allen each received two votes.

Bakhtiari received 26 first-place votes to lead all offensive linemen. This is the second time Bakhtiari has been named first-team All-Pro over the past three seasons and the fifth consecutive year the Packers' left tackle has received All-Pro recognition, the longest active streak among NFL tackles, according to the Packers.

Adams received 49 first-place votes. He is the first Packers receiver to get All-Pro recognition since Antonio Freeman in 1998. The four-time Pro Bowler shattered Sterling Sharpe's single-season franchise record for receptions (115) and tied Sharpe for the team's single-season TD receptions with 18 despite playing in only 14 games, the Packers said.

Linsley gathered 18 first-place votes — 10 more than second-team center from Indy, Ryan Kelly. He started all 13 games he appeared in at center and helped the Packers tie for second in the NFL in sacks allowed (21), the fourth-fewest by the Packers in a 16-game season, Green Bay said.

Smith started all 16 games and tied for fourth in the NFL with 12.5 sacks and third with a career-best four forced fumbles, a release said.

Alexander started all 15 games he appeared in and led the team with 13 passes defended. He also earned his first Pro Bowl nomination this season after registering 49 tackles (39 solo), a sack, an interception and forced fumble, according to the Pack.

The 13-3 Packers enter a bye week during week one of the playoffs thanks to a whopper of a win against the Chicago Bears last Sunday that clinched the first seed.

The Associated Press 2020 NFL All-Pro team:

OFFENSE

Quarterback — Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay

Running Back — Derrick Henry, Tennessee

Tight End — Travis Kelce, Kansas City

Wide Receivers — Davante Adams, Green Bay; Stefon Diggs, Buffalo; Tyreek Hill, Kansas City

Left Tackle — David Bakhtiari, Green Bay

Right Tackle — Jack Conklin, Cleveland

Left Guard — Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis

Right Guard — Brandon Scherff, Washington

Center — Corey Linsley, Green Bay

DEFENSE

Edge Rushers — T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh; Myles Garrett, Cleveland

Interior Linemen — Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams; DeForest Buckner, Indianapolis

Linebackers — Fred Warner, San Francisco; Bobby Wagner, Seattle; Darius Leonard, Indianapolis

Cornerbacks — Xavien Howard, Miami; Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams

Safeties — Tyrann Mathieu, Kansas City; Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh and Budda Baker, Arizona (tie)

SPECIAL TEAMS=

Placekicker — Jason Sanders, Miami

Punter — Jake Bailey, New England

Kick Returner — Cordarrelle Patterson, Chicago

Punt Returner — Gunner Olszewski, New England

Special Teamer — George Odum, Indianapolis

Long Snapper — Morgan Cox, Baltimore

___

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE=

Quarterback — Josh Allen, Buffalo, and Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City (tie)

Running Back —Alvin Kamara, New Orleans

Tight End — Vacant

Wide Receivers — DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona; Justin Jefferson, Minnesota; Calvin Ridley, Atlanta, DK Metcalf, Seattle, and Cole Beasley, Buffalo (tie)

Left Tackle — Garett Bolles, Denver

Right Tackle — Ryan Ramczyk, New Orleans

Left Guard — Joel Bitonio, Cleveland

Right Guard — Wyatt Teller, Cleveland

Center — Ryan Kelly, Indianapolis, and Frank Ragnow, Detroit

DEFENSE

Edge Rushers — Khalil Mack, Chicago; Za’Darius Smith, Green Bay

Interior Linemen — Chris Jones, Kansas City; Cam Heyward, Pittsburgh

Linebackers — Devin White, Tampa Bay; Demario Davis, New Orleans; Lavonte David, Tampa Bay, and Roquan Smith, Chicago (tie)

Cornerbacks — Jaire Alexander, Green Bay; Tre’Davious White, Buffalo

Safeties — Jamal Adams, Seattle; Jessie Bates III, Cincinnati

SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekicker — Justin Tucker, Baltimore

Punter — Jack Fox, Detroit

Kick Returner — Andre Roberts, Buffalo

Punt Returner — Jakeem Grant, Miami

Special Teamer —- Matthew Slater, New England

Long Snapper — Luke Rhodes, Indianapolis

The Associated Press contributed to this story.