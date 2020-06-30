$6.1M in FAA infrastructure grants awarded to Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport

WASHINGTON -- U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao announced Tuesday, June 30 that the Trump Administration will award nearly $800 million in airport safety and infrastructure grants through the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to 46 states, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, and the Marshall Islands.



The money includes $6.1 million designated for extending a taxiway and rehabilitating a runway at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport.



A complete listing of grants and an interactive map of airports receiving funding is available on the FAA website.



A news release says these grants will be used for a variety of critical infrastructure and safety projects. Some of the projects include purchasing aircraft rescue and firefighting equipment, constructing runways and taxiways, repairing runways and taxiways, installing aircraft lighting and signage, conducting airport master plan studies, and installing airport perimeter fencing.