52nd and Chambers crash; driver disregarded stop sign

Milwaukee police are investigating a collision that occurred on Tuesday, Dec. 20 near 52nd and Chambers. It happened at approximately 6:19 a.m.

Police say unit#1 was traveling north on 52nd Street, disregarded a stop sign, and collided with unit #2 – which was traveling east on Chambers Street.

The driver of unit #1, a 43-year-old Milwaukee man, was not injured. The driver of unit#2, a 43-year-old Milwaukee man, was not injured.

All passengers; an 11-year-old Milwaukee girl, a 12-year-old Milwaukee girl, a 14-year-old Milwaukee girl, a 12-year-old Milwaukee girl, a 8-year-old Milwaukee boy, a 10-year-old Milwaukee boy, a 5-year-old Milwaukee girl, a 14-year-old Milwaukee boy, a 11-year-old Milwaukee boy and a 9-year-old Milwaukee girl, were not injured.

The driver of unit #1 was cited.