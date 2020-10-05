50-year-old shot after argument near 27th and Wells

Police are investigating a shooting that left one man seriously injured near N. 27th Street and W. Wells Street around 6:45 p.m. Sunday.

The victim, a 50-year-old man from Milwaukee, was taken to the hospital for treatment and is listed in stable condition.

The shooting appears to be the result of an argument, police say.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips APP.