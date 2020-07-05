4th of July weekend marred by killings in major US cities; at least 14 dead

CHICAGO -- The Fourth of July holiday weekend across the U.S. was marred by violence as more than 14 were killed and dozens were injured in shootings, including at a nightclub in South Carolina.





The city of Chicago was not alone in facing a violent holiday weekend.



New York City



In the nation's largest city at least three people were killed in overnight shootings, police said Sunday morning.



The New York Police Department said a 20-year-old man was found dead in front of a police precinct on Atkins Avenue just after midnight on Sunday.



Hours later, at 4:22 a.m. officers discovered a 19-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the chest and a 27-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the left shoulder on East 39 Street in Brooklyn. EMS transported the 19-year-old to Kings County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, while the 27-year-old was listed in stable condition.



Related:NYC gunman shoots man dead, wounds woman in daylight attack caught on video, police say



At 5:09 a.m. police said a 40-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the chest in another Brooklyn neighborhood. The man was transported to Brookdale Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.



No arrest has been made in connection with any of the three deadly overnight shootings.



The New York Post reported that nearly 30 people were shot overnight in New York City, with 14 of them in northern Manhattan.



Authorities are still searching for a gunman who opened fire in board daylight last week, killing a 20-year-old man.



Baltimore



Several shootings in the city of Baltimore over the weekend left at least one person dead and eight injured.



The Baltimore Police Department said a woman was killed and a man was injured in a double shooting in south Baltimore on Saturday morning.



That incident happened after four women were shot in a quadruple shooting in southwest Baltimore Friday night, FOX45 reported.



Around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, police said a 20-year-old man and 21-year-old man were injured in a shooting in Baltimore. Both ended up at hospitals in the northwest section of the city.



A 28-year-old man was found in southeast Baltimore early Sunday with gunshot wounds. Information about his condition was not released.



Advertisement

Detroit



A family of five was driving through a Detroit neighborhood early Saturday morning when someone in another vehicle opened fire.



Detroit Police told FOX2 that a 39-year-old woman died, while a 40-year-old man and three boys, 15, 12 and 9 were hurt.



The incident happened in Homer Street near Mullane Street near the city's Mexicantown neighborhood.



One man who asked to not be identified told FOX2 he frequently hears the gunshots at night when he's already in bed.



“I just turned 80 and it’s been going on forever it gets to the point what are you going to do you can’t go out in the first place because they might come around your house too," he told FOX2.



A 15-year-old was also shot early Saturday on the city's west side.



In that incident, a vehicle pulled up, a passenger asked the victim a question, and then shot the teenager, FOX2 reported.



Earlier in the weekend, a 19-year-old woman was shot and killed on the city's west side around 7:30 p.m. on Friday.



Memphis



A woman in Memphis was shot dead while watching fireworks on Saturday night as other shootings were reported in the city.



The Memphis Police Department told FOX13 they were called just after 10 p.m. Saturday to Methodist University Hospital for a "dead on arrival" unknown call.



An investigation revealed that the woman had been killed while watching fireworks.



Earlier in the day, two men were in a parking lot when a vehicle pulled open and opened fire. Both were taken to area hospitals, where one of the men is in critical condition and the other is stable, according to police.



Police told FOX13 four men have been detained in connection with that shooting.



Philadelphia



Four people were shot overnight in two separate shootings across Philadephia.



The Philadelphia Police Department told FOX29 the first incident was reported around 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the city's East Germantown neighborhood.



A 37-year-old woman was shot twice in her legs and a 21-year-old male was grazed by a bullet in the head, according to police. Both were taken to an area hospital and were in stable condition.



Another shooting was reported in South Philadelphia near 6th and South Streets, where a 26-year-old man and a 22-year-old man were found suffering from gunshot wounds to the legs.



Both were transported to an area hospital and were in stable condition.



St. Louis



A child was in critical condition after being shot in the head on Saturday night.



The St. Louis Police Department told FOX2 shooting happened at the intersection of Page Boulevard and Pendleton Avenue at 10:45 p.m.



Details of the child’s age and gender were not available.



Cleveland



An 8-year-old girl was injured after being shot inside a vehicle on Saturday night.



The Cleveland Police Department told FOX8 the girl was sitting in the backseat of a vehicle near the intersection of East 138 St. and Harvard Ave. when someone started shooting and struck her in the arm.



The child was conscious and talking and in stable condition at an area hospital.



Greenville, S.C.



Two people were killed and eight were hurt after a shooting early Sunday at a nightclub in South Carolina, according to officials.



The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened just before 2 a.m. at the Lavish Lounge, located about 5 miles southwest of downtown Greenville, in South Carolina's Upstate region.



"It's a terrible situation to be quite honest," Sheriff Hobart Lewis said at a press conference early Sunday.



Lewis said two Greenville County sheriff's deputies were driving by when they noticed a disturbance at Lavish Lounge just before 2 a.m. and saw a large crowd running out of the building.



Both Lewis and Bolt initially said 12 people had been wounded — with at least four in critical condition, Lewis said — but Bolt later confirmed to Fox News the casualty figure had been revised.



Bolt said there were 10 victims from the shooting and two have succumbed to their injuries. The eight other victims' injuries range from non-life-threatening to critical.



Two suspects are being sought though there is limited information on them, Fox Carolina reported.



Fox News' Brie Stimson, Peter Aitken, Dom Calicchio, Stephen Sorace, and the Associated Press contributed to this report.



For updates, check out FOXNews.com.