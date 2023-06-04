UPAF Ride for the Arts: Bike the Hoan Bridge

The 43rd annual United Performing Arts Fund (UPAF) Ride for the Arts is here, and bikers are getting ready to take a ride on the Hoan Bridge on Sunday, June 4.

From downtown Milwaukee to Cudahy and back again, this thrilling course follows Interstate 794 bike Lincoln Memorial Drive and offers scenic views that go beyond the iconic Hoan Bridge for riders of all ages and abilities. This ride is completely closed to car traffic in both directions and is free of traffic lights. Additionally, this year’s start and finish line party returns to the Henry Maier Festival Park for the first time since 2019.

The ride is the largest single fundraiser of the year for the United Performing Arts Fund. If you want to donate and learn more about the event, go to events.upaf.org/event/2023-upaf-ride-for-the-arts-presented-by-miller-lite/e408728.

