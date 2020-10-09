43-year-old shot near 12th and Arthur on city's south side

Police are investigating a non-fatal shooting that happened just after 11:30 a.m. near S. 12th Street and W. Arthur Avenue Friday.

The victim, a 43-year-old man from Milwaukee, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The shooting appears to be the result of an argument.

Milwaukee police continue to seek an unknown suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

