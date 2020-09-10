3rd grader at Waukesha's Hillcrest Elementary tests positive for COVID-19

Expand / Collapse search

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Just one week after classes began, a third grade classroom in Waukesha is in quarantine. This, after one of the students tested positive for COVID-19. 

Joe Koch, the Deputy Superintendent for School District of Waukesha, confirms a third grade student at Hillcrest Elementary has tested positive for the coronavirus. 

The entire third grade class, including teachers, have been placed in quarantine. The third grade is now switched to virtual learning. 

The day of return for in-person learning is Sept. 16.

They have hired a contact tracing company to help with the investigation.

The district's original plan was to start all students virtually. However, the plan was changed after some parents pushed for in-person learning. 

In a 5 to 4 vote, the school board decided last month to go with a hybrid approach. The plan sent elementary school students back to school five days a week -- with the option for parents to choose virtual learning. 

