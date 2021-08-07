Sherman Park walk helps Milwaukee violence victims' families

A 3K walk around Sherman Park on Saturday morning, Aug. 7 brought together people with something in common.

The seventh annual Victims of Milwaukee Violence Burial Fund walk took several laps, 3,937 steps.

The fundraiser brings together grieving families who've lost a loved one to a violent crime in the city. The money is raised to help those families with resources for burial and a mental health program.

"3,937 steps against Milwaukee violence," said Janice Gorden. "I find resources for the families where their loved ones are killed or hurt in Milwaukee violence."

It's something that means a lot to those dealing with tragedy.

"She created something that gave us a space to make us feel like we aren’t alone with what we went through," said Shantell Riley.

Seventh annual Victims of Milwaukee Violence Burial Fund walk at Sherman Park

Riley lost her son to violence in 2016. She walked with smiles Saturday and says knowing she isn't alone is life changing.

"We share feelings, we share stories, we share a lot of experiences from that one event, so to be able to come into a space and be supportive of each other it’s amazing it’s amazing for the process of our healing," said Riley.

If you would like to support victims of Milwaukee violence, visit victimsofmke.com.

