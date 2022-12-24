36th and Nash shooting: Milwaukee girl wounded

article

A 15-year-old Milwaukee girl was shot near 36th and Nash on Friday, Dec. 23.

Police said around 4 p.m., a person in a car fired several shots at the girl that was walking.

The girl was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal wounds.

Milwaukee police are looking for the shooter.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.





