35th and Center crash; Milwaukee man dies from injuries, blew red light

An 18-year-old Milwaukee man is dead after a collision at 35th and Center in the city on Wednesday morning, July 18.

Milwaukee police say the wreck happened around 9:15 a.m. Wednesday. A car was traveling south on N. 35th Street, disregarded a red traffic signal, and collided with a second car traveling east on W. Center Street, officials said.

After the impact, the striking vehicle continued southbound – and struck a brick building located south of the intersection near 35th and Clarke.

The 18-year-old Milwaukee man was driving the striking vehicle – and died from his injuries at a hospital.

The driver of the car that was struck is a 35-year-old Kansasville woman. She was not hurt.