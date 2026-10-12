$350,000 in lottery winnings in Wisconsin over the weekend

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The Brief Four winning Wisconsin Lottery tickets were sold over the weekend. Three winning All or Nothing tickets were sold, each commanding a $100,000 jackpot. A winning $50,000 Powerball ticket was also sold.



Four winning Wisconsin Lottery tickets sold over three consecutive days brought a combined $350,000 windfall to players across the state this weekend.

All or Nothing

What To Know:

On Friday, Oct. 9, a winning $100,000 All or Nothing ticket, matching none of the numbers, was purchased at the Cenex on John Lindemann Drive near US Highway 14 in Evansville for the Oct. 9 midday drawing.

Sunday's (Oct. 11) All or Nothing midday drawing saw two more winning $100,000 tickets sold. Both tickets matched all 11 numbers: 1-3-4-5-7-9-15-18-19-20-21.

One ticket was purchased at the Marathon Gas Station near 13th and Morgan in Milwaukee, and the other ticket was sold at the Kwik Trip near 113th and 28th in Kenosha (off of Burlington Road near I-94/41).

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Powerball

What To Know:

On Saturday, a winning $50,000 Powerball ticket, matching four of five numbers, 1-4-19-33-51, and the Powerball, 15, was drawn for the Oct. 10 drawing.

The ticket was sold at the Kwik Trip on US Highway 63 in Hayward.

Wisconsin Lottery

Big picture view:

Wisconsin Lottery retailers who sell winning tickets more than $599 get a 2% Retailer Performance Winning Ticket Incentive, up to $100,000.

Players have 180 days from the draw date to claim their winnings. Information on how to claim a prize is available on the Wisconsin Lottery website. Players can also check to see if their ticket is a winner by using the lottery's mobile app, available on the App Store or Google Play.

Powerball drawings are Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 9:59 p.m. Tickets must be purchased before 9 p.m. to be included in a drawing. Powerball tickets are $2 per play.

The estimated Powerball jackpot for Monday's (Oct. 12) drawing is $538 million. The odds to win the Powerball jackpot are 1:292,201,338 while the odds to win a $50,000 Powerball prize are 1:913,130.

All or Nothing is a Wisconsin-only Lotto game. The odds of winning the $100,000 top prize are 1:352,716. Drawings are held seven days a week, twice daily. Tickets must be purchased before 1:30 p.m. for the midday drawing and before 9 p.m. for the evening drawing.