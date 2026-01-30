31st Annual Lake Geneva Winterfest is on now through Sunday; check it out
LAKE GENEVA, Wis. - This weekend you can celebrate all things winter in Lake Geneva during the 31st Annual Winterfest and the America’s Snow Sculpting Invitational. Brian Kramp is seeing how art, family-friendly activities, and a festive atmosphere make Lake Gevena the perfect destination for some winter fun.
The Source: FOX6 WakeUp News interviewed people for this story.