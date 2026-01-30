Expand / Collapse search

31st Annual Lake Geneva Winterfest is on now through Sunday; check it out

Published  January 30, 2026 7:32am CST
America’s Snow Sculpting Invitational

Brian Kramp is seeing how art, family-friendly activities, and a festive atmosphere make Lake Gevena the perfect destination for some winter fun.

    • Winterfest is back in Lake Geneva and that means artists from all over the U.S. will be sculpting snow into art.
    • Brian Kramp is seeing why this is a great weekend to visit Lake Geneva.

LAKE GENEVA, Wis. - This weekend you can celebrate all things winter in Lake Geneva during the 31st Annual Winterfest and the America’s Snow Sculpting Invitational. Brian Kramp is seeing how art, family-friendly activities, and a festive atmosphere make Lake Gevena the perfect destination for some winter fun.

