30th and Meinecke shooting; Milwaukee man wounded, 2 arrested

A 20-year-old man was shot and wounded near 30th and Meinecke on Monday morning, April 3.

Milwaukee police said the shooting happened around 5:30 a.m.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. A 16-year-old Milwaukee boy and an 18-year-old Milwaukee man were taken into custody.

Charges are being reviewed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee oolice at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.