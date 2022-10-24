3 Washington County motorcycle crashes; 3 men injured

article

Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to three separate motorcycle crashes with serious injuries on Sunday, Oct. 23.

County Road P and Rusco Road

The Washington County Dispatch Center began receiving calls at approximately 8 p.m. regarding a motorcycle crash at County Road P and Rusco Road. Initial investigation revealed the motorcycle was operated by a 35-year-old man from the City of West Bend. The operator was traveling northbound on County Road P when he drove into the ditch. The operator was ejected from the motorcycle. He was transported to Froedtert Wauwatosa by West Bend Fire and Rescue – and was later arrested for OWI.

County Road NN and River Road

The Washington County Dispatch Center received calls of a motorcycle crash at this location at approximately 8:45 p.m. The caller came across the motorcycle crashed in the roundabout. When the first deputy arrived on scene, they began CPR on the operator.

The operator was transported to Froedtert Wauwatosa by West Bend Fire and Rescue. The initial investigation indicated the operator was southbound on River Road and struck the roundabout at County Road NN. The operator was ejected from the motorcycle. The motorcycle was operated by a 55-year-old Village of Germantown man.

Scenic Drive East and Wheat Ridge Lane

The Washington County Dispatch received a call of a motorcycle crash at this location at approximately 9:17 p.m. The caller came across the crash and did not witness it. The operator was ejected from the motorcycle and was wearing a helmet. The operator was transported to Froedtert Wauwatosa by West Bend Fire and Rescue. Initial investigation indicated the motorcycle was operated by a 47-year-old City of West Bend man. He appeared to lose control of the motorcycle after failing to negotiate a corner.

Weather and road conditions do not appear to be a factor in any of these crashes.