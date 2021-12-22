3 separate shootings in Milwaukee; 3 men wounded, no arrests

Milwaukee police are investigating three separate shooting incidents that happened Tuesday, Dec. 21. Three men were wounded as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened around 7 p.m. in the 800 block of W. Shea St. The victim, a 33-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-fatal injuries. The victim arrived at a local hospital for treatment. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspects.

The second shooting happened around 9:40 p.m. near 10th and Keefe. The victim, a 21-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-fatal injuries. The victim arrived at a local hospital for treatment. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspects

The third shooting happened around 11:05 p.m. near 11th Street and Windlake Avenue. The victim, a 19-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-fatal injuries. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The shooting is a result of an armed robbery.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information or was a witness to this incident is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.