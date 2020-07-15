3 in custody after drug deal in church parking lot leads to physical altercation, shots fired

MENOMONEE FALLS -- Three people were taken into custody Tuesday afternoon, July 14 after shots were fired during a physical altercation in the parking lot of St. Anthony's Church on Appleton Avenue in Menomonee Falls. The altercation happened during a drug deal, police say.



According to police, officers were dispatched to the scene around 2:40 p.m. for a fight in-progress involving weapons.



The investigation revealed that two adult male victims and one juvenile female victim met with three suspects -- identified as one adult male and two juvenile males, all Menomonee Falls residents.



Police say this was a planned meeting to exchange drugs for money.



When the suspects met with the victims, two of the suspects displayed handguns and ordered the driver out of the vehicle. A physical altercation occurred and at one point during the incident multiple shots were fired.



There were no injuries as a result of the gunfire and there is no further danger to the public.



The suspects fled the area on foot and were later located and arrested along with the recovery of the two handguns used in this incident. One of the victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries from being battered during the robbery.



All suspects are currently in custody and multiple charges, including robbery, have been forwarded to the Waukesha County District Attorney’s office. The investigation is ongoing.