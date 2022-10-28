3 arrested after leading Illinois State Police on chase, firing gun at squad car: officials

Three suspects were arrested Thursday after leading Illinois State Police on a chase, and at one point, allegedly opening fire on a squad car as it pursued them.

Around 8 p.m., ISP responded to a report of a shooting on northbound Interstate 39 near Hope Township at milepost 40 in LaSalle County.

Officers located the vehicle involved and began following it on I-39 near milepost 57.

Once near Mendota, at milepost 75, a passenger in the vehicle fired multiple shots toward an ISP squad car, striking the vehicle.

Police continued to pursue the vehicle into Wisconsin, and had given information to the Clinton Police Department who then deployed stop sticks.

Eventually, the suspects' vehicle ran out of gas and three individuals were taken into custody.

Winch, Hyatt, Goodman | Illinois State Police

Heather N. Hyatt, 43, of Sun Prairie, Wisconsin has been charged with: Manufacture/Delivery Fentanyl, Manufacture/Delivery Cocaine, Possession of Cocaine/Base, and Maintain Vehicle for Drug Trafficking.

Michael D. Winch, 41, of Brooklyn, Wisconsin, has been charged with: Probation Violation, Maintain Vehicle for Drug Trafficking, Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine, Possession with Intent to deliver Fentanyl, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of THC.

Michael B. Goodman, 38, of Madison, Wisconsin, has been charged with: Vehicle Operator Fleeing/Eluding an Officer, Reckless Driving, Failure to Stop at Stop Sign, Maintain Vehicle for Drug Trafficking, Manufacture/Delivery Fentanyl, and Manufacture/Deliver Cocaine.

All three are being held in the Rock County Jail in Wisconsin as they await a bond hearing.