2nd annual Amani Earth Day Clean Up

Take part in a pre-Earth Day neighborhood clean-up with Dominican Center, Amani United, and Welcome Home Milwaukee on Saturday, April 15.

Anyone that wants to participate can meet up with organizers at the Dominican Center at 9:45 a.m.

In a way to give back to the community, volunteers will meet at the Dominican Center to clean up the Amani neighborhood. Welcome Home Milwaukee Property Management will provide garbage bags, gloves, rakes, shovels, and brooms. Bringing rakes, shovels, or brooms would be useful.

Volunteers are welcome to sign up by visiting bit.ly/AmaniCleanUp2022.

