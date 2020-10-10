Expand / Collapse search

28-year-old Milwaukee man shot near 42nd and Lloyd

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a non-fatal shooting that happened just after 1 a.m. near N. 42nd Street and W. Lloyd Street on Saturday, Oct. 1.

A 28-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and is expected to survive. 

The investigation is ongoing.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

MPD: Man shot, seriously injured near 39th and Fond du Lac
slideshow

MPD: Man shot, seriously injured near 39th and Fond du Lac

Police said the victim was a passenger in a vehicle when shots were fired from another vehicle, striking him just after 5 p.m.

Protests form in Wauwatosa for 3rd night after Mensah decision
slideshow

Protests form in Wauwatosa for 3rd night after Mensah decision

The demonstrations have come following the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office decision that no criminal charges will be filed against Wauwatosa Police Office Joseph Mensah after he fatally shot 17-year-old Alvin Cole in February.