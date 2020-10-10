28-year-old Milwaukee man shot near 42nd and Lloyd

Police are investigating a non-fatal shooting that happened just after 1 a.m. near N. 42nd Street and W. Lloyd Street on Saturday, Oct. 1.

A 28-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and is expected to survive.

The investigation is ongoing.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.