27-year-old Milwaukee man shot near 28th and Center

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a non-fatal shooting that happened near N. 28th Street and W. Center Street just after 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3.

The victim, a 27-year-old man from Milwaukee, sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation and police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

