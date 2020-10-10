27-year-old in surgery following shooting near 34th and Dakota

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened near S. 34th Street and W. Dakota Street around 5:15 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10.

A 27-year- old man was shot twice and was rushed to the hospital to undergo surgery.

This is an ongoing investigation and police are seeking unknown suspects.

If you have any info, you are asked to contact police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

