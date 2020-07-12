26-year-old man shot near 91st and Carmen, police say

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a non-fatal shooting that occurred at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, July 12 near 91st Street and Carmen Avenue.



The victim is a 26-year-old Milwaukee man who sustained non-life threatening gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital for treatment.









The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation.



The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking unknown suspects and trying to determine a motive.



