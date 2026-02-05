23rd Annual PB&J Challenge; providing nutritious food to kids facing hunger

article

The Brief Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin kicked off its 23rd Annual PB&J Challenge on Thursday. The campaign runs from Feb. 5 through March 31. Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin Board Member and NBA Champion, Bobby Portis Jr. returns as campaign ambassador.



Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin is kicking off its 23rd Annual PB&J Challenge to help provide nutritious food to kids facing hunger.

The goal of this year’s campaign is to raise the equivalent of one million peanut butter and jelly sandwiches through monetary and product donations.

About PB&J Challenge campaign

The backstory:

The PB&J Challenge campaign, which runs from Feb. 5 through March 31, encourages supporters to make monetary donations or collect jars of peanut butter and jelly to donate to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin to help stock the shelves at local food pantries.

For a limited time, thanks to a generous match from an anonymous donor, every $5 donated will double in impact to provide the equivalent of 70 peanut butter and jelly sandwiches.

What they're saying:

"Our priority every day is to do whatever we can to provide nutritious food to families in need, and the PB&J Challenge perfectly balances both aspects," said Aaron L. Rice, Chief Development Officer at Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin. "The high demand for peanut butter and jelly among our partners, coupled with the drastic increase in need throughout our footprint, pushes us to grow this challenge more and more each year."

Bobby Portis Jr.

"When I was a kid, having food on the table made it easier to focus on school, basketball, and just being a kid," said Portis Jr. "Not every child has that security, and that’s why this campaign hits home for me. The PB&J Challenge is a simple way to step up and make sure kids in our community have the fuel they need to succeed."

How you can help

What you can do:

Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin reminds supporters that they can also make a difference at their neighborhood Pick ‘n Save or Metro Market store from Feb. 5 through March 31.

Shoppers can ask their cashier, or scan a card at self-checkout, to donate $5 worth of peanut butter and jelly, which will be distributed to local food pantries.

Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin distributed over 40 million pounds of food across 35 counties in 2025.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin.



