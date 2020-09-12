23-year-old Waukesha man injured in shooting near 68th and Fond du Lac

Police are investigating a non-fatal shooting that happened Friday, Sept. 11 just after 10 pm near N. 68th Street and W. Fond du Lac Avenue.

The victim, a 23-year-old Waukesha man, sustained non-life threatening injuries and is being treated at the hospital.

The circumstances that led to the shooting are under investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.