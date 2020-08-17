22-year-old injured in shooting near 27th and Burleigh

Police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday, August 17 shortly before 7 p.m. near N. 27th Street and W. Burleigh Street.

The victim was outside when shots were fired and was subsequently struck.

The victim, a 22-year-old man from Milwaukee sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contacted Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.