20th and Union shooting; Milwaukee man wounded

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting near 20th and Union that landed a 32-year-old Milwaukee man in the hospital on Sunday, Dec. 11.

Officials said the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m.

The 32-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.

