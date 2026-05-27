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2026 Waukesha County Fair; new food vendors announced

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Published  May 27, 2026 12:00 PM CDT
Waukesha County
FOX6 News Milwaukee
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The Brief

    • The 184th Waukesha County Fair has announced this year's full food vendor lineup.
    • Fairgoers will have plenty of opportunities to discover new favorites while enjoying the classics.
    • July 15–19, 2026 marks the 184th Waukesha County Fair.

WAUKEHSA COUNTY, Wis. - Get your taste buds ready! The Waukesha County Fair has officially revealed its food lineup for July 15–19, 2026, featuring a mix of exciting new vendors and classic fair favorites.

Throughout the five-day event, attendees can enjoy a wide selection of traditional fair staples. 

Returning highlights include mini donuts, roasted corn, fresh-squeezed lemonade, funnel cakes, cream puffs, and an assortment of deep-fried delicacies.

Featured new vendors and offerings

  • 99 Tasty Eats — Global comfort foods featuring Korean corn dogs, pad thai, dumplings, boba teas, and more.
  • Big Mama’s Bacon Wrapped BBQ — Bold barbecue flavors featuring bacon-loaded favorites, BBQ specialties, and hearty comfort foods.
  • K&M Concession — Key Lime — Bright, refreshing key lime specialties including key lime pie, Dole Whip, and frozen treats.
  • Kings Katering & Smokehouse — Smoked barbecue favorites and loaded comfort food creations.
  • Madoline’s Waffle Delights — Handcrafted Buttermilk Waffle Wands topped with indulgent flavors and specialty creations.
  • Mr. Tacomex 2 — Mexican fusion specialties featuring tacos, burritos, bowls, and fresh flavors

Alongside the newcomers, dozens of returning food locations will be serving up a massive variety of eats—ranging from authentic global cuisine and specialty barbecue to handcrafted desserts and legendary Wisconsin favorites.

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Don't wing it—map out your meals! Check out the complete 2026 Food & Beverage Guide to plan your stops and make sure you don't miss a single bite.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Waukesha County Fair Association, Inc. 

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