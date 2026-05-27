2026 Waukesha County Fair; new food vendors announced
WAUKEHSA COUNTY, Wis. - Get your taste buds ready! The Waukesha County Fair has officially revealed its food lineup for July 15–19, 2026, featuring a mix of exciting new vendors and classic fair favorites.
Throughout the five-day event, attendees can enjoy a wide selection of traditional fair staples.
Returning highlights include mini donuts, roasted corn, fresh-squeezed lemonade, funnel cakes, cream puffs, and an assortment of deep-fried delicacies.
Featured new vendors and offerings
- 99 Tasty Eats — Global comfort foods featuring Korean corn dogs, pad thai, dumplings, boba teas, and more.
- Big Mama’s Bacon Wrapped BBQ — Bold barbecue flavors featuring bacon-loaded favorites, BBQ specialties, and hearty comfort foods.
- K&M Concession — Key Lime — Bright, refreshing key lime specialties including key lime pie, Dole Whip, and frozen treats.
- Kings Katering & Smokehouse — Smoked barbecue favorites and loaded comfort food creations.
- Madoline’s Waffle Delights — Handcrafted Buttermilk Waffle Wands topped with indulgent flavors and specialty creations.
- Mr. Tacomex 2 — Mexican fusion specialties featuring tacos, burritos, bowls, and fresh flavors
Alongside the newcomers, dozens of returning food locations will be serving up a massive variety of eats—ranging from authentic global cuisine and specialty barbecue to handcrafted desserts and legendary Wisconsin favorites.
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Don't wing it—map out your meals! Check out the complete 2026 Food & Beverage Guide to plan your stops and make sure you don't miss a single bite.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Waukesha County Fair Association, Inc.