2026 Waukesha County Fair; new food vendors announced

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The Brief The 184th Waukesha County Fair has announced this year's full food vendor lineup. Fairgoers will have plenty of opportunities to discover new favorites while enjoying the classics. July 15–19, 2026 marks the 184th Waukesha County Fair.



Get your taste buds ready! The Waukesha County Fair has officially revealed its food lineup for July 15–19, 2026, featuring a mix of exciting new vendors and classic fair favorites.

Throughout the five-day event, attendees can enjoy a wide selection of traditional fair staples.

Returning highlights include mini donuts, roasted corn, fresh-squeezed lemonade, funnel cakes, cream puffs, and an assortment of deep-fried delicacies.

Featured new vendors and offerings

99 Tasty Eats — Global comfort foods featuring Korean corn dogs, pad thai, dumplings, boba teas, and more.

Big Mama’s Bacon Wrapped BBQ — Bold barbecue flavors featuring bacon-loaded favorites, BBQ specialties, and hearty comfort foods.

K&M Concession — Key Lime — Bright, refreshing key lime specialties including key lime pie, Dole Whip, and frozen treats.

Kings Katering & Smokehouse — Smoked barbecue favorites and loaded comfort food creations.

Madoline’s Waffle Delights — Handcrafted Buttermilk Waffle Wands topped with indulgent flavors and specialty creations.

Mr. Tacomex 2 — Mexican fusion specialties featuring tacos, burritos, bowls, and fresh flavors

Alongside the newcomers, dozens of returning food locations will be serving up a massive variety of eats—ranging from authentic global cuisine and specialty barbecue to handcrafted desserts and legendary Wisconsin favorites.

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Don't wing it—map out your meals! Check out the complete 2026 Food & Beverage Guide to plan your stops and make sure you don't miss a single bite.