2026 Milwaukee County Traveling Beer Garden; fall dates at 2 parks

article

The Brief The 2026 Traveling Beer Garden Tour is extending into fall with stops at two locations. The Traveling Beer Garden will be set up at both Greenfield Park and McCarty Park. Opening day festivities at these locations on their respective dates will begin at 4:50 p.m.



Milwaukee County Parks and Sprecher Brewing Company announced that the 2026 Traveling Beer Garden Tour is extending into fall with stops at two locations.

Traveling Beer Garden stops

What we know:

The Traveling Beer Garden stops at Greenfield Park from Wednesday, Aug. 19, through Sunday, Sept. 20, followed by a return to McCarty Park starting Thursday, Aug. 20, and running through Sunday, Oct. 4.

Both beer garden locations will be open from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays leading up to Labor Day.

On weekends after Labor Day until their respective closing dates, they will operate from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Opening day celebrations at each location kick off at 4:50 p.m. with 20 minutes of complimentary beer and root beer, raising a glass to community gatherings, live music, and local brews in Milwaukee County Parks.