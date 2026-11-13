2026 Red Kettle Campaign in Milwaukee County kicks off Nov. 13

The Brief The Salvation Army of Milwaukee County hosted the Red Kettle kick-off on Friday, Nov. 13. The annual campaign supports essential local services, including food assistance, winter coats, holiday meals and more. In 2025, the campaign raised nearly $3.2 million.



The Salvation Army of Milwaukee County officially launched its 2026 Red Kettle Campaign on Friday, Nov. 13.

Red Kettle Campaign

The Details:

The annual campaign supports essential local services, including food assistance, winter coats, holiday meals and toys, shelter and housing assistance, and other programs that help individuals and families throughout the year.

In 2025, the campaign raised over $3.2 million, supporting:

Three local food pantries serving thousands of families

Winter coats, toys, and holiday meals for children and adults

Shelter and housing assistance for people experiencing homelessness

Backpacks, school supplies, and disaster relief services throughout the county

Salvation Army red kettle

What they're saying:

"Give with Joy is more than a campaign slogan, it is the opportunity to make a meaningful difference in the lives of our neighbors," said Major Beverly Gates, Area Commander for The Salvation Army of Milwaukee County. "Every gift helps provide shelter, meals, and hope to those facing hardship in our community. Together we can demonstrate compassion, inspire hope, and show that no one has to face life’s challenges alone."

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How to get involved

What you can do:

There are many ways for the community to get involved this season — from dropping change into the red kettles across Milwaukee County, to signing up as a volunteer bell ringer, or making an online or cashless gift.

Sign up to be a bell ringer at RegistertoRing.com.

Sign up to volunteer at any of their holiday programs.

Mail in a donation: The Salvation Army, 11315 W. Watertown Plank Road, Wauwatosa, WI 53226.

Donate online to our Virtual Red Kettle.