2026 Milwaukee Night Market returns on June 24; vendor applications open

article

The Brief The free Milwaukee Night Market returns to W. Wisconsin Avenue for four nights in 2026. The market features more than 100 vendors per night and draws roughly 25,000 attendees. Interested entrepreneurs/vendors must apply at mkenightmarket.com by the Friday, March 13 deadline.



The Milwaukee Night Market returns to downtown Milwaukee for four nights this summer on June 24, July 22, Aug. 19 and Sept. 16.

Milwaukee Night Market returns

What we know:

The Milwaukee Night Market is a free event that features more than 100 local vendors and a variety of entertainment each night. It runs each of the four nights from 5 to 9 p.m. on W. Wisconsin Avenue between 2nd Street and Vel R. Phillips Avenue.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The Milwaukee Night Market provides an opportunity for local entrepreneurs to showcase their handcrafted, handmade and artisan goods to the estimated 25,000 nightly attendees. In 2025, 235 small businesses participated in the event, all of which are located in Wisconsin and the majority were from the greater Milwaukee area, a news release says.

Vendors, sponsors wanted

What you can do:

The vendor application for the 2026 season is now open and can be found at mkenightmarket.com/applications.

The deadline to apply as a vendor is Friday, March 13 at midnight; selected vendors will be notified in April.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Additionally, signature sponsor opportunities are now available, including title sponsor. To inquire about sponsorship opportunities, contact Stacie Callies at stacie@westown.org.

Westown Association is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and donations are tax-deductible.