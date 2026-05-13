2026 Milwaukee Lakefront Festival of Art set for June 12-14

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The Brief The 2026 Lakefront Festival of Art will take place from June 12–14 at the Milwaukee Art Museum campus. New extended evening hours until 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The event features 145 juried artists, a live music lineup, and local food favorites.



The 2026 Lakefront Festival of Art has been set to take place from June 12-14 at the Milwaukee Art Museum Campus.

Lakefront Festival of Art

What we know:

A news release from the Milwaukee Art Museum says the three-day event features 145 juried artists from Milwaukee and across the country, and invites visitors to shop one-of-a-kind artwork, enjoy live music, savor local food and drinks, and experience the city’s lakefront in full color.

New this year, the festival and the Milwaukee Art Museum introduce extended evening hours on Friday and Saturday until 7 p.m., giving visitors even more time to enjoy after-work outings, date nights, and golden-hour views along the lakefront, and extra time to explore the Museum’s galleries.

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The festival will also feature a lineup of live music, including The Belle Weather, Field Report, and Brett Newski. The weekend begins Friday morning, June 12, with a set from Wisconsin-based artist DJ AKStan.

Visitors of all ages can enjoy hands-on artmaking at Kohl’s Art Studio and enjoy local favorites from vendors including BelAir Cantina, Hue Vietnamese, and Pete’s Pops. Collectors can also discover unique works at the Silent Auction Tent, featuring unique works donated by participating artists, including this year’s commemorative artwork, Setting Out by Toril Fisher.

Buy tickets

What you can do:

Tickets are available now through Sunday, June 14, and include access to both the festival and the Museum, where visitors can explore the galleries throughout the weekend. Tickets and full event details are available at mam.org/lfoa.