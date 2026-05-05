2026 Milwaukee Jazz in the Park Lineup; expanded season starts June 4
MILWAUKEE - East Town Association revealed on Tuesday, May 5, the 2026 Jazz in the Park lineup. It will bring 12 Thursday evenings of free live music to Cathedral Square Park from June 4 through Sept. 10.
2026 lineup revealed
What we know:
The Jazz in the Park series celebrates the jazz tradition in Milwaukee. A news release says this year's lineup rounds it out with fan favorites guaranteed to get you moving, from salsa to swing, blues to Billy Joel, Grateful Dead tributes to goth dance music.
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New in 2026, Jazz in the Park will be preceded each Thursday by Cathedral Square Market, beginning at 3pm, creating an extended evening of community, food, and entertainment in the heart of downtown Milwaukee. The market's move to Thursdays came directly from vendor and community feedback, and East Town Association is excited about what the new format will bring to Cathedral Square Park all summer long.
The schedule
Timeline:
- June 4: Salsa in the Park: Junior Rivera y su Orquesta featuring Salsabrositas MKE
- June 11: Divas Take the Stage: B.D. Greer Presents: Divas & Jazz
- June 18: Long Live the Queen: Respect! A Tribute to The Queen of Soul
- June 25: Dirt Roads & Dive Bars: Driveway Thriftdwellers
- July 23: Back to the 80s: The First Wave
- July 30: Midnight in Chicago: Ivy Ford Band
- Aug. 6: Swing Into Summer: Old Sam and the Teardrops featuring Lindy Hop MKE
- Aug. 13: Dead on the Square: Deadelijk
- Aug. 20: Dance Floor Takeover: Platinum
- Aug. 27: New York State of Mind: 52nd Street: The Music of Billy Joel
- Sept. 3: Smooth Sailing: Whole Yachta Love
- Sept. 10: All Aboard the Dark Side: Goth Barge
Officials said Jazz in the Park and Cathedral Square Market are both free and open to the public. The market runs Thursdays beginning at 3 p.m. and the performers take the stage at 6 p.m., all at Cathedral Square Park, 520 E. Wells Street in downtown Milwaukee.
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For more information, visit easttown.com.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by East Town Association.