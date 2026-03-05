2026 Milwaukee Irish Fest entertainment lineup released

article

The Brief Milwaukee Irish Fest returns to Maier Festival Park from August 13–16, 2026, featuring acts across 16 stages. The 2026 roster features returning favorites like Gaelic Storm alongside debuts from viral sensations like Ally the Piper. A limited-time BOGO free general admission ticket offer is available at irishfest.com through March 18.



Milwaukee Irish Fest returns to Maier Festival Park from Aug. 13–16, 2026. On Thursday, March 5, organizers unveiled the 2026 entertainment lineup for the festival.

Irish Fest entertainment lineup

What we know:

A news release says among the returning headliners are crowd favorites Gaelic Storm, Gardiner Brothers, Altan, Scythian, Eileen Ivers and JigJam.

Artists making their Irish Fest debut include rock-infused traditional Irish quartet Wickerlight; the all-female traditional Irish powerhouse Biird; Irish American folk and roots duo Campbell and Jensen; and viral social media bagpiper Ally the Piper.

With more than 16 stages of entertainment, Irish Fest offers one of the most expansive celebrations of Irish culture in the world. Since its founding in 1981, the festival has brought generations together for four days of live music, dance, cultural exhibits, sporting demonstrations and authentic cuisine along Milwaukee’s lakefront.

Buy one, get one offer

What you can do:

In celebration of the St. Patrick’s Day season, the festival is offering a limited-time buy one, get one (BOGO) free promotion on general admission tickets. That BOGO offer runs through March 18 and represents the lowest available price on admission to the festival, officials said.

View the full lineup and get BOGO tickets at irishfest.com.