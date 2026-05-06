2026 Greater Milwaukee Law Enforcement Memorial; 6 men honored

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The Brief The 2026 Greater Milwaukee Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony was held on May 6. The ceremony commemorates law enforcement members who have died in the line of duty. FOX6 News live-streamed the ceremony.



The 2026 Greater Milwaukee Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony is being hosted on Wednesday, May 6 at the Milwaukee County War Memorial Center.

The ceremony commemorates law enforcement members who have died in the line of duty. A news release says honored at this year’s ceremony will be three Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) Officers, a Deputy U.S. Marshal, and two MCSO Deputy Sheriffs. They include the following:

Honorees at this year’s ceremony

Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) Officer Kendall Corder, who was killed in an ambush shooting, after responding to a domestic violence call, on June 26, 2025.

Milwaukee Police Officer Kendall Corder

MPD Officer Wendolyn Tanner, who was fatally shot during a foot pursuit of a known felon and parole violator whom he and his partner were attempting to arrest, on Sept. 7, 1996.

MPD Officer James J. Rivers, who was fatally shot in a firefight with an armed robbery suspect; though he was fatally struck, Officer Rivers was able to shoot and critically wound the suspect, too.

Deputy U.S. Marshal William McCormick, who died the evening of Sept. 3, 1941, from injuries suffered earlier that day in a head-on collision with another vehicle, while returning to Milwaukee from Antigo, WI, where he’d gone to serve federal court documents.

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MCSO Deputy Sheriff John Valentine Trandel, who suffered a fatal heart attack, early on May 1, 1982, after having been struck in the head the previous day, April 30, while falling to the ground, during a struggle with a subject at the then-titled Children’s Court Center in Wauwatosa.

MCSO Deputy Sheriff Lloyd Rhodes, who died on Nov. 17, 1951, from injuries suffered that day when his squad motorcycle struck a truck, while Deputy Rhodes was in pursuit of a speeder.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office.



