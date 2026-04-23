2026 Milwaukee Bronzeville Cultural & Arts Festival: Vendors wanted

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The Brief The 2026 Bronzeville Cultural & Arts Festival is set for Aug. 2, serving as a signature event during Bronzeville Week (Aug. 1–8). Organizers are now accepting vendor applications through the official online portal. The festival celebrates Milwaukee's historic African-American community through art, culture, and commerce.



The 2026 Bronzeville Cultural & Arts Festival in Milwaukee is set for Sunday, Aug. 2, and organizers are now looking for vendors who would be interested in taking part in the event.

Vendors wanted

What we know:

The Bronzeville Cultural & Arts Festival will be held on W. North Avenue from N. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive to N. 7th Street. The festival will be a signature event during the 16th annual Bronzeville Week, set to run from Saturday, Aug. 1, to Saturday, Aug. 8.

Interested vendors can now access the packet on the 2026 Bronzeville Cultural & Arts Festival vendor portal.

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A news release says Bronzeville Week, an official City of Milwaukee event, is an annual experience that honors the residents of our beloved community, reimagines what is possible and pays tribute to an area of historic significance for Milwaukee’s African-American community – all through the celebration of commerce, art and culture, which yields robust benefits to the entire city.