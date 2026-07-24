2026 Milwaukee Air & Water Show; weekend preview from officials

The Brief The Milwaukee Air & Water Show runs Saturday, July 25, and Sunday, July 26, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily along the city's lakefront. Organizers hosted a Friday media preview highlighting the complex logistics behind coordinating Wisconsin's major summer event. Over 200,000 visitors are expected, so Milwaukee County Parks recommends arriving early to secure a viewing spot.



The Milwaukee Air & Water Show takes place on the city's lakefront on Saturday, July 25 and Sunday, July 26. But before the jets take flight and the boats hit the water, officials have information to share.

Show owner and director Brian Allendorfer Jr. and several Milwaukee Air & Water Show crew members are speaking to the media on Friday, offering a behind-the-scenes look at how one of Wisconsin's premier public events is coordinated from the ground up.

When is the Air & Water Show?

What you can do:

As the excitement takes off this weekend, the Air & Water Show is set to start at 11 a.m. and go until 4 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

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Organizers told FOX6 News more than 200,000 people are expected to show up throughout the weekend. If you are planning to attend, Milwaukee County Parks recommends getting there early to secure a spot.

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