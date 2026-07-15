2026 Midterm Elections: Milwaukee Alderman Peter Burgelis suspends campaign

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The Brief Milwaukee Alderman and Democrat Peter Burgelis is suspending his campaign for Wisconsin's 1st Congressional District. Burgelis is calling for Democratic unity ahead of the midterm elections. Wisconsin's 1st Congressional District is currently represented by Republican Rep. Bryan Steil.



Milwaukee Alderman Peter Burgelis is suspending his campaign for Wisconsin's 1st Congressional District, calling on Democrats to unite ahead of the midterm elections.

Statement from Peter Burgelis

What they're saying:

Burgelis said the decision came after careful reflection and with the understanding that defeating Bryan Steil must be the Democratic Party's top priority.

"I entered this race because I believe southeastern Wisconsin deserves leadership that is accountable, accessible, and focused on delivering results for working families," Burgelis said. "I am deeply grateful to the volunteers, donors, supporters, and voters who believed in our campaign."

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Burgelis said he has reached out to Mitchell Berman and offered his assistance as the campaign moves forward.

"I called Mitchell to offer help in any way I can as we work toward the shared goal of defeating Bryan Steil and the harmful Trump regime," Burgelis said.

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"It has been an incredible honor to meet and earn the support of so many people throughout southeastern Wisconsin. I am proud to continue serving the residents of the 11th Aldermanic District and continuing to deliver results for them."

"While my campaign for Congress is ending, my commitment to public service is not," Burgelis added. "I remain optimistic about the future of southeastern Wisconsin and will continue working every day to make our community stronger."

Wisconsin's 1st Congressional District

Big picture view:

Wisconsin's 1st Congressional District covers all of Racine and Kenosha counties, the southern part of Milwaukee County, most of Walworth County, and part of Rock County.

Republican Representative Bryan Steil, the incumbent, has held the position since January 2019.

FOX6 has reached out for a response from Rep. Bryan Steil, and has not yet heard back.