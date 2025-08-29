2026 Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk; sign up now
MILWAUKEE - Join FOX6 for the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk on Saturday morning, Oct. 10 at the Maier Festival Park South Gate on Milwaukee's lakefront.
Register today
What we know:
Almost everyone has been touched by breast cancer in some way – your mom, sister, wife, friend, co-worker. Join the MOVEMENT, be the HOPE, help end breast cancer forever, and don’t forget the PINK!
We invite you to make a pledge or register now!
Every step you take, every dollar you raise, helps bring us closer to a world without breast cancer. The Making Strides Walk helps the American Cancer Society continue to fund groundbreaking breast cancer research, provide free information and services to women diagnosed with the disease, and access to mammograms for women who need them.
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Let’s finish this fight once and for all – join us in Making Strides Against Breast Cancer. We’ll see you on Saturday morning, Oct. 10.
The Source: The information in this post was produced by FOX6 News.