2026 Famous Sausage Run/Walk 5K and 10K

The Brief More than 3,000 people participated in this year's Famous Racing Sausages 5K and 10K Run/Walk at American Family Field. The event sold out for the first time in recent years. Proceeds will go to the Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center and Fisher House Wisconsin.



More than 3,000 people laced up their running shoes for the annual Famous Racing Sausages 5K and 10K Run/Walk at American Family Field on Saturday morning, July 11.

The event sold out for the first time in recent years and featured both competitive first-place finishes and youth achievements.

Proceeds from the race will go to the Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center and Fisher House Wisconsin. Fisher House Wisconsin provides temporary housing for families of veterans who are recovering from injuries or chronic illnesses at the nearby medical center.

"We fund about 200 nonprofits annually, so this annual event is part of our bigger picture to make sure that we are part of the fabric of this community," said Cecelia Gore, executive director of the Brewers Community Foundation.

Organizers said the milestone registration numbers and community-wide support have created major momentum as the foundation begins looking ahead to next year's event.