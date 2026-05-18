2026 Famous Racing Sausages 5K & 10K Run/Walk set for July 11
MILWAUKEE - Join us for the Famous Racing Sausages 5K & 10K Run/Walk on Saturday, July 11 at American Family Field.
Famous Racing Sausages 5K & 10K Run/Walk
What we know:
The event will take place rain or shine, and proceeds benefit Fisher House Wisconsin. REGISTER and SIGN UP TO WALK OR RUN with Team Fisher House Wisconsin. The Run/Walk steps off at 8 a.m. sharp and is sure to be a fun and rewarding morning for the whole family.
As part of the Fisher House team, you’ll receive a commemorative tech T-shirt featuring the Racing Sausages, a Brat Bobblehead, and one Brewers ticket voucher for a select, eligible 2026 Brewers home game.
Get more info
What you can do:
Learn more information about the Famous Racing Sausages 5K/10K Run/Walk.
We’ll see you on July 11 for the Famous Racing Sausages Run/Walk to benefit Fisher House Wisconsin.
Fisher House Wisconsin is a "home away from home" for veterans and military families who need temporary housing while their loved one receives care on the Milwaukee VA Medical Center grounds.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by Fisher House Wisconsin and the Milwaukee Brewers.