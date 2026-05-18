2026 Famous Racing Sausages 5K & 10K Run/Walk set for July 11

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Join us for the Famous Racing Sausages 5K & 10K Run/Walk on Saturday, July 11 at American Family Field.

Famous Racing Sausages 5K & 10K Run/Walk

What we know:

The event will take place rain or shine, and proceeds benefit Fisher House Wisconsin. REGISTER and SIGN UP TO WALK OR RUN with Team Fisher House Wisconsin. The Run/Walk steps off at 8 a.m. sharp and is sure to be a fun and rewarding morning for the whole family.

As part of the Fisher House team, you’ll receive a commemorative tech T-shirt featuring the Racing Sausages, a Brat Bobblehead, and one Brewers ticket voucher for a select, eligible 2026 Brewers home game.

Get more info

What you can do:

Learn more information about the Famous Racing Sausages 5K/10K Run/Walk.

We’ll see you on July 11 for the Famous Racing Sausages Run/Walk to benefit Fisher House Wisconsin.

Fisher House Wisconsin is a "home away from home" for veterans and military families who need temporary housing while their loved one receives care on the Milwaukee VA Medical Center grounds.