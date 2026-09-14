2026 City of Milwaukee Christmas Tree search now underway

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The Brief Milwaukee DPW and Milwaukee Bucks are looking for nominations for the city's 2026 Christmas tree to display in the Deer District. Nominated trees must be within city limits, be at least 30 feet tall, and be accessible by crane with no overhead obstacles DPW will harvest and escort the selected tree downtown, where it will be decorated and lit during a November ceremony.



Fall is just starting to arrive, but Milwaukee is already looking ahead to the holiday season. The search is officially underway for the perfect tree to serve as the 2026 City of Milwaukee Christmas Tree.

Search underway

What we know:

In partnership with the Milwaukee Bucks, the tree will once again be displayed in the heart of the Deer District just outside Fiserv Forum, where it will serve as the centerpiece of Milwaukee’s holiday celebration.

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The Department of Public Works (DPW) is now accepting nominations from Milwaukee residents and property owners who think they may have a tree worthy of becoming the city’s next Christmas tree.

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What makes a good tree?

What we know:

Eligible trees must be located within the City of Milwaukee. The ideal tree should be at least 30 feet tall and will be evaluated based on its size, shape, uniformity, density and color.

The tree must also be accessible for harvest by crane, with no overhead wires or other obstacles that could interfere with removal.

Once the tree is harvested

What we know:

Once the winning tree is selected, the search will give way to the tree harvest. Using a crane, DPW Forestry staff will carefully bring the tree down and load it onto a flat-bed trailer, where it will get a police escort to its new home downtown. Staff will later grind the stump and restore the site with soil and grass seed.

After installation, the tree will be decorated in partnership with Milwaukee entertainment and style expert David Caruso and lit during the city’s annual tree lighting ceremony in November.

The donors of the winning tree will have a special role in the celebration, joining Mayor Cavalier Johnson for the tree lighting.

Tree consideration

What you can do:

Residents who would like to have their tree considered should contact the City of Milwaukee by calling 414-286-CITY (2489) by Friday, Sept. 25. All nominated trees will be evaluated, and one will be selected to become this year’s City of Milwaukee Christmas Tree.