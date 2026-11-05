2026 City of Milwaukee Christmas tree harvested Thursday

The Brief The 2026 City of Milwaukee Christmas tree was harvested on Thursday, Nov. 5. The 40-foot-tall Colorado Blue Spruce was donated by the Sunn family. This year marks the 113th anniversary of Milwaukee’s annual Christmas tree lighting.



City of Milwaukee officials and the Department of Public Works Forestry Services Division harvested the annual City Christmas Tree on Thursday, Nov. 5.

City Christmas tree

The Details:

This year's featured tree is a 40-foot Colorado blue spruce, generously donated by the Sunn family, from their property in the Park Knoll neighborhood on Milwaukee's northwest side.

After the harvest, the tree will be escorted by the Milwaukee Police Department to its new location just outside the Fiserv Forum in the Deer District.

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The City of Milwaukee Christmas Tree will make its public debut during a lighting ceremony on Friday, Nov. 20.

This year marks the 113th anniversary of Milwaukee’s annual Christmas tree lighting, the longest running official city tree in the United States, second only to New York City’s.