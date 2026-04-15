2026 Chill on the Hill schedule; 21st season set to kick off June 9
MILWAUKEE - The Bay View Neighborhood Association (BVNA) and Milwaukee County Parks announced on Wednesday, April 15, the lineup for the 21st Season of Chill on the Hill at the Humboldt Park Band Chalet.
Chill on the Hill lineup revealed
What we know:
The 2026 edition of Chill on the Hill will begin on Tuesday, June 9, and run 13 weeks until Tuesday, Sept. 1. The shows kick off each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
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Every Tuesday, Park Road will be closed between Howell Avenue and Idaho Street to provide more room for food vendors and guests. Food trucks open up at 5 p.m.
The lineup
Timeline:
Here is how the lineup is shaking out for the 2026 edition of Chill on the Hill:
- June 9: Louie & The Flashbombs, Bright Eyed &Blind
- June 16: Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, Hot & Dirty Brass Band to open
- June 23: Wisconsin Space Program
- June 30: American Legion Band
- July 7: Diet Lite, Social Cig
- July 14: Full Nude and SSAANN
- July 21: Stallis Cowboys, Torcado
- July 28: Father Sky, Sugo
- August 4: Bo Randall Band, Valley Fox
- August 11: Andrew Vadin Project, Sleepersound, Known Moons
- August 18: Obscure Birds, November Criminals
- August 25: Crimes Against Nature, Electricity Kills
- September 1: Los Mitoteros
All acts and times are subject to change without notice.
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Chill on the Hill is paid for by sponsorships, donations, and BVNA memberships. Production and fundraising are completely volunteer-led.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Bay View Neighborhood Association (BVNA), in partnership with Milwaukee County Parks.