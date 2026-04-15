2026 Chill on the Hill schedule; 21st season set to kick off June 9

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The Brief The 21st season of Chill on the Hill runs every Tuesday from June 9 through Sept. 1 at the Humboldt Park Band Chalet. Shows start at 6:30 p.m., with food trucks opening at 5 p.m. The 13-week schedule features acts including the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, Diet Lite, and Los Mitoteros.



The Bay View Neighborhood Association (BVNA) and Milwaukee County Parks announced on Wednesday, April 15, the lineup for the 21st Season of Chill on the Hill at the Humboldt Park Band Chalet.

Chill on the Hill lineup revealed

What we know:

The 2026 edition of Chill on the Hill will begin on Tuesday, June 9, and run 13 weeks until Tuesday, Sept. 1. The shows kick off each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

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Every Tuesday, Park Road will be closed between Howell Avenue and Idaho Street to provide more room for food vendors and guests. Food trucks open up at 5 p.m.

The lineup

Timeline:

Here is how the lineup is shaking out for the 2026 edition of Chill on the Hill:

June 9: Louie & The Flashbombs, Bright Eyed &Blind

June 16: Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, Hot & Dirty Brass Band to open

June 23: Wisconsin Space Program

June 30: American Legion Band

July 7: Diet Lite, Social Cig

July 14: Full Nude and SSAANN

July 21: Stallis Cowboys, Torcado

July 28: Father Sky, Sugo

August 4: Bo Randall Band, Valley Fox

August 11: Andrew Vadin Project, Sleepersound, Known Moons

August 18: Obscure Birds, November Criminals

August 25: Crimes Against Nature, Electricity Kills

September 1: Los Mitoteros

All acts and times are subject to change without notice.

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Chill on the Hill is paid for by sponsorships, donations, and BVNA memberships. Production and fundraising are completely volunteer-led.