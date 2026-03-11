2026 BBQ & Brews Fest returns to Milwaukee's lakefront May 30

article

The Brief Milwaukee’s BBQ & Brews Fest returns to Maier Festival Park on Saturday, May 30. The fest features eight BBQ vendors with $5 sample portions, plus a wide selection of Molson Coors brews and specialty cocktails. $6 advance tickets are available now.



Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. (MWF) announced on Wednesday, March 11, the return of Smoke On The Water – MKE’s BBQ & Brews Fest – on Saturday, May 30, from 11 a.m. through 4 p.m. at Maier Festival Park. Organizers call it the ultimate celebration of bold flavors, cold brews, and live music.

BBQ & Brews

What we know:

Smoke on the Water food vendors will offer tasting sized portions of their signature menu items starting at just $5, along with full-size favorites, providing an opportunity for fans to try a wide variety of BBQ.

The vendor list and sample menu items are listed below:

Atwood Hwy BBQ Shack - Jalapeno Brisket Twinkie’s, BBQ Chicken

Famous Dave’s Bar-B-Que - St. Louis Ribs, Texas Burnt Ends

Johnny’s Kitchen Creations - Jerk Tips. Smoked Corned Beef Sandwich

Nino’s Southern Sides - BBQ Chicken Wings, BBQ Ribs

Pop’s BBQ Memphis Style - Pulled Pork Sandwich, Beef Brisket Dinner

Real Urban BBQ - Chicago Baby Back Ribs, Mac Attack

Roll MKE - Loaded Hog Sandwich, Korean Pork Belly Slider

Smokin’ Jack’s Bar-B-Que - Jamaican Jerk Smoked Chicken Sandwich, Smoked Pork Shoulder Slider

A news release says inside the Mid Gate, live music takes over the Aurora Pavilion featuring electric country rock band, Crossfire, and a dynamic lineup of Top 40 hits from The Playlist. Attendees can also enjoy a variety of onsite activities including a local marketplace, 9-hole mini golf course, classic yard games, and the Northwestern Mutual Community Park featuring inclusive and accessible play equipment for children of all ages.

Beer lovers can enjoy various Molson Coors products, along with new selections from Leinenkugel’s. For those looking beyond beer, Smoke On The Water will offer a wide assortment of seltzers, non-alcoholic beverages, and specialty cocktails.

Ticket information

What you can do:

Tickets are already on sale. General Admission tickets are just $6 in advance.

General Admission: $6 (children 10 and under admitted free)

VIP: $75 – includes the following:

Three Complimentary Tasting Size Menu Items

Two Complimentary Beverages (Beer or Seltzers)

Private Deck with Bar

Whiskey and Bourbon Tasting

Complimentary Soft drinks and Water

Dedicated Entry Lane

For further information, visit Smoke On The Water – MKE’s BBQ & Brews Fest.