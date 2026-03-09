2025 Wisconsin vaccination rate data released by DHS

article

The Brief New data from Wisconsin officials shows vaccination rates for children aged 24 months dropped by nearly 2% from 2024 to 2025. Routine vaccines like HPV and Tdap saw minor decreases, though meningitis vaccination rates successfully increased. Vaccination rates across all adult categories remained steady.



The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) released on Monday, March 9, its annual vaccination rates among children, adolescents, and adults for 2025.

Vaccination rate data

What we know:

The data show Wisconsin's childhood vaccination rates continued to decrease in 2025. While nearly 7 of every 10 children (66.9%) had the recommended vaccinations at age 24 months, nearly 3 of every 10 did not. This is a decline of almost 2% from 2024.

The 2025 data also show very minor decreases in adolescent vaccines such as the human papillomavirus (HPV) and tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis (Tdap) vaccines.

The vaccination rates to protect against meningococcal disease (meningitis) for adolescents increased, and rates across all adult vaccinations stayed steady.

Reaction to data

What they're saying:

State health officials issued statements on this new data.

"In public health, we use data like this as an alert system. Today that alert system is sending a clear signal that the health and well-being of Wisconsin kids and communities are at risk," said Paula Tran, state health officer and Division of Public Health administrator. "Vaccination rates aren't just numbers on a chart, they represent real people—children, families, and neighbors. Even small declines in vaccination rates increase the risk of preventable diseases spreading and outbreaks occurring."

"Vaccines prepare our immune systems to recognize and respond to serious diseases, and they also protect entire communities," said Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer and State Epidemiologist for Communicable Diseases. "When everyone can access the recommended vaccinations on time, it can stop vaccine preventable diseases from spreading."

Check the Wisconsin Immunization Registry

What you can do:

Wisconsinites are encouraged to use the Wisconsin Immunization Registry to check their and their child's vaccine status and to talk to a trusted health care provider about recommended vaccines. Families can access free or low-cost vaccines through programs like Vaccines for Children and Vaccines for Adults.

Learn more about vaccines on the DHS Get the Facts About Vaccines webpage.