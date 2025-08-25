2025 Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest; nominations accepted

article

The Brief The "Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin" contest is back for 2025. The contest, which is in its tenth year, celebrates Wisconsin's top industry -- manufacturing. Nominations are being accepted through Sept. 12.



Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) – the combined state chamber and manufacturers’ association – is now accepting nominations for the statewide competition to find the "Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin."

"Coolest Thing" search

What we know:

The "Coolest Thing" contest is celebrating its tenth year. It draws attention to the state’s top industry – manufacturing.

Following the nomination period from now through Sept. 12, a popular vote will determine the Top 16 products that will be placed in a bracket-style tournament called Manufacturing Madness. Products will compete against one another in head-to-head match-ups, and the products that receive the highest votes in each match-up will advance to the next round. Manufacturers, consumers, employees and other Wisconsinites are encouraged to vote once per day, per email address through the rounds of voting.

The 2025 Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin will be announced at WMC’s Business Day in Madison event on Oct. 23.

The backstory:

Since the contest’s inception in 2016, over 1.5 million votes have been cast for over one thousand products. Manufacturers from numerous sub-sectors and every corner of the state have competed for the title of Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin. Winning products have included iconic soda, high-tech beverage dispensers, firetrucks, cranes, motorcycles, military vehicles, robotic carts, rifles, and even kringle.

WMC and Johnson Financial Group are accepting nominations starting Aug. 25 at madeinwis.com. Any product that is manufactured in Wisconsin qualifies for the contest, regardless of company size.