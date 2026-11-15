2024 Milwaukee Christmas Day shooting; man sentenced to life in prison

The Brief A Milwaukee man was sentenced to life in prison for a Christmas Day shooting. Jeremiah Taylor was convicted by a jury in October on two counts of first-degree intentional homicide. The crime took place on Christmas Day 2024.



A Milwaukee man convicted in the 2024 fatal Christmas Day shooting of two teenagers has been sentenced to life in prison.

Jeremiah Taylor, 19, was convicted by a jury in October on two counts of first-degree intentional homicide. On Nov. 12, a Milwaukee County judge sentenced Taylor to life in prison, with eligibility for extended supervision after serving 50 years.

Jeremiah Taylor

Case details

The backstory:

Investigators say two groups of friends planned to meet at 37th and Scott in Milwaukee on December 25, 2024. As one group waited in an SUV, a black Malibu pulled alongside them, according to prosecutors.

"Drug deal was set up between two groups of friends," the U.S. Marshal on the case said. "Jeremiah Taylor reached out of the car with a handgun and fired multiple shots into the SUV killing two juveniles in the car."

15-year-old Exziel Rivera and 18-year-old Nayah Vasquez died.

Police used surveillance to identify two suspects. Quintarez Morris was arrested and investigators say Taylor went on the run. Taylor was arrested on Tuesday, July 22, 2025.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Related article

Fatal shooting investigation

Dig deeper:

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police were dispatched on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024 for a shooting near 37th and Scott. When officers arrived, they found an SUV that appeared to have struck a front porch of a residence. Just outside the SUV was a teenage boy with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced deceased on the scene -- and later identified by family members as Exziel Rivera.

An 18-year-old woman in the back seat of the SUV was also wounded by gunfire. She was taken to a hospital where she later died. The medical examiner identified her as Nayah Vasquez.

Exziel Rivera and Nayah Vasquez

Law enforcement recovered videos from several cameras in the area of the shooting. In one of those videos, a "black Malibu traveling on Scott St. crosses the intersection, and a light-skinned male leans out of the front passenger window and fires a gun multiple times at the Kia," the complaint says. The court filings went on to say the "Malibu approached the intersection at a high rate of speed but slowed almost to a stop during the time that the shooter is firing at the Kia." The Malibu then speeds off. The SUV "travels a short distance down 37th Street, where it first strikes a parked car and then rolls up against the porch where police found it," the complaint says.

Shooting scene near 37th and Scott

Police spoke to two people who were inside the SUV at the time of the shooting. One stated the people in the SUV "had arranged to buy weed from a man who told them to stop and wait. While they were stopped, a black car came across the intersection and a man leaned out of that car and started shooting," the complaint says.

Police spoke to a second person in the SUV, who identified the shooter as the defendant, Jeremiah Taylor. This person also noted that "prior to the shooting there had been bad blood" between his friends and Taylor's friends.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Later on Dec. 25, officers located the black Malibu with "distinctive damage and features." It had been found burnt in Dineen Park in Milwaukee.

Related article

According to the criminal complaint, police spoke to the owner of the Malibu. She indicated defendant Quintarez Morris "had been using the Malibu and had been in the process of buying it from her," the complaint says. After she learned the vehicle was burned, she "spoke to Morris who told her that he had been driving it during the shooting on the south side," the complaint says. Court filings then say Morris identified the shooter in this case as defendant Taylor.