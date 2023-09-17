2023 Walk to End Alzheimer's at Henry Maier Festival Park

Thousands of Walkers are celebrating by wearing purple and joining the Walk to End Alzheimer's on Sunday, Sept. 17.

The Walk to End Alzheimer's has been taking place in Milwaukee County for 30 years. All funds raised support the care and research efforts of the Alzheimer's Association.

Before the Walk, an opening ceremony gathers participants together to form a Promise Garden, in which participants hold colored flowers symbolizing their commitment to remember, honor, care for, and battle against Alzheimer's disease on behalf of both individuals living with dementia and caregivers.

After the walk, people can stay after to enjoy a cupcake and music.

For more information on the event, go to The Walk to End Alzheimer's page.

.